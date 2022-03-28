Zacks Investment Research Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $367.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.86. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

