Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.59. WEX reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. 6,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

