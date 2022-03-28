Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409 in the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 7,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

