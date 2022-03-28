Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the highest is $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 2,781,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,387. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

