Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $172.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,450,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

