Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

