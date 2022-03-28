Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.