Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.62 billion. Target reported sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT opened at $218.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

