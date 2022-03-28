Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.