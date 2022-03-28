Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

