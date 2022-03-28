Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,938. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.