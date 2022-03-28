Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 7,327,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

