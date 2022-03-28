Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $151.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.60 million and the lowest is $143.06 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $96.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $618.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $698.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.10 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $688.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.51 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.