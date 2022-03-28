Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $861.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 2,619,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,940. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

