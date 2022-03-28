Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $194.50 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $197.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 202,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,176. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

