Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 537,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,932. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $216.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,762 shares of company stock valued at $206,106,199 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

