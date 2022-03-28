Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,466. The company has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

