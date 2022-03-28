Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,154. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,632 shares of company stock worth $696,590. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.