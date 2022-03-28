Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. 56,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

