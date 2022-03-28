Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.86. 52,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,947. The company has a market cap of $338.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.07.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

