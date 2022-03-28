Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. 35,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,576. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

