Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.