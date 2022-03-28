Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $57,080.64

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Xuez has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $57,080.64 and approximately $68,551.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,257,163 coins and its circulating supply is 4,290,729 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

