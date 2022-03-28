XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.81.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 160.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

