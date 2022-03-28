Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.73 on Monday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 516,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

