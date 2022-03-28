Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 1,643,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,460. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

