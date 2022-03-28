WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 311.4% in March

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
