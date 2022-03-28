WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 311.4% in March

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

