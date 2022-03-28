Wrapped NXM Price Tops $31.92 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and $2.19 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.92 or 0.00067923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

