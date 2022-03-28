Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) target price on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.11).

LON WKP opened at GBX 682 ($8.98) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 746.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

