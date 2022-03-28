WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $47.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

