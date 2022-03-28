Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.43.

WGO stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

