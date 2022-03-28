Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,310 shares of company stock valued at $304,488.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

