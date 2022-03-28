Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,567,350 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $48.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

