WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $177.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17,791.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.