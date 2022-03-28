Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock worth $1,177,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

