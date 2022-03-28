Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

WFSTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

