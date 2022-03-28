Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

WFAFY stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

