Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):
- 3/25/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.
- 3/14/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00.
- 2/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.78. 2,253,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,318. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.