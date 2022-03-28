Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

3/25/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/14/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00.

2/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.78. 2,253,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,318. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

