Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $210,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.99. 429,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,648. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

