Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 915 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $546,602.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,089 shares of company stock valued at $138,358,607. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 1,701,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

