WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC opened at $185.22 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.46 and a 52-week high of $321.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $26,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.