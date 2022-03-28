Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 56,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.