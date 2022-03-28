Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 96.0% in March

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

