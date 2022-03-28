Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 96.0% in March

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vodacom Group stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.