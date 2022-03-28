Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

A number of analysts have commented on VC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

VC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

