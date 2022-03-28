Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $718.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $731.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Visteon by 210.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.23. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

