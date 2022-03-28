VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) versus REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Financial Review

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VistaGen Therapeutics and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 662.71%. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics -2,465.94% -44.10% -36.99% REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -3.43%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics $1.09 million 223.58 -$17.93 million ($0.36) -3.28 REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Summary

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy. The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans. It also offers online banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

