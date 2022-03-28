Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 34,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,648,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,571,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

