Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

