Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Virco Mfg. (Get Rating)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
