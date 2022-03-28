VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.82 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

