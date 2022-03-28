Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) PT Raised to C$0.85 at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:VTX opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$50.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. Vertex Resource Group has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56.
Vertex Resource Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
