Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) PT Raised to C$0.85 at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:VTX opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$50.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. Vertex Resource Group has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

