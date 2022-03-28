Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.