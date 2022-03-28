Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $552,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,973,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.
TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
